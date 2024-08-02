Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.66. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 44,751 shares changing hands.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.