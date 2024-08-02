Dutch Bros Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dutch Bros in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $37.96 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

