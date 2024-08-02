Dutch Bros Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BROS. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 661.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $12,310,442.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

