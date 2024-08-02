Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $73,162.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387 over the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

