Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.5 %

ECC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $762.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 88.90% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

