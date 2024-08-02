Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Eastern Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eastern

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,868.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.