Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.18 million during the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

