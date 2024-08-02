Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 63,355 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

