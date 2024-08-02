Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $14.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 63,355 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
