Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.28

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 438,255 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

