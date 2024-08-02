EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 1,932.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 570,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in EchoStar by 2,084.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 103,640 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 8.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $667,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

