Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ECL. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.13.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $240.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

