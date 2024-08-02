Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $79.39, with a volume of 48949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Get Edison International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 193.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.