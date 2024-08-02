Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $12.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at $700,291.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

