EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.34

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.34 and traded as high as $41.46. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 15,972 shares trading hands.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

