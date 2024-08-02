eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.47

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.35. eGain shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 107,298 shares trading hands.

eGain Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. eGain had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of eGain by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in eGain by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

