eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.47

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.35. eGain shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 107,298 shares trading hands.
eGain Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $206.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. eGain had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eGain
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.