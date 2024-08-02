Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Price Performance
ESLT stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.53.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.