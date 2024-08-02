Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 542,705 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ESLT stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

