Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken Sells 28,750,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 28,750,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $665,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,750,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,412,246.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 668,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 553,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $15,791,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 499,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALGM

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.