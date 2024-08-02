Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,763.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

EPWDF opened at $15.17 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.