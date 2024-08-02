Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

