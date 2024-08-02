Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $163.00 at Benchmark

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.95.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

