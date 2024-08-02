Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $170.00 at Bank of America

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

