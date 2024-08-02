Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,964 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

