Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 165.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 9015491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.80 ($2.06).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Get Elementis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.19) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Elementis Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.40. The firm has a market cap of £937.88 million, a PE ratio of 4,015.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Elementis

In other Elementis news, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,853.87). In other news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.93), for a total value of £525,000 ($675,328.02). Also, insider Heejae Chae acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,853.87). 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.