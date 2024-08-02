Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.300 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Embecta Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $15.40 on Friday. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $888.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
