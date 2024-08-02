Emera (EMA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.

EMA stock opened at C$48.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.54. The stock has a market cap of C$14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$52.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.44.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

