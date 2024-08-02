Emerson Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,902 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,489 put options.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

