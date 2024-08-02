Emerson Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,902 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,489 put options.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EMR
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.