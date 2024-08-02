Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.00

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 97.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 181151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.25).

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Empiric Student Property Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

