enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of enCore Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in enCore Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in enCore Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $670.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of -0.02. enCore Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

