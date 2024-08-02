Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $840.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

