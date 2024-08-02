Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,935,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 849,760 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 2.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $250,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

