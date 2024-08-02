enGene (ENGN) & Its Peers Critical Survey

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare enGene to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares enGene and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million N/A enGene Competitors $972.40 million $75.07 million 39.35

enGene’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -20.12% -42.65% -0.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares enGene and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

enGene has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for enGene and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 127 574 871 15 2.49

enGene presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 290.47%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 45.50%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its peers.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

