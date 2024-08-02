Entegris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,298 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average daily volume of 1,103 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.72. Entegris has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,507 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

