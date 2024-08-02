Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.