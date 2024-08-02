Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.95.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envista will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

