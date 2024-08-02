EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 10,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 10,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

EnWave Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

