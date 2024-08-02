Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 47,000 shares.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.