Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 47,000 shares.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enzon Pharmaceuticals
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.