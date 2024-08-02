Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.42

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $12.42. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 774 shares.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

