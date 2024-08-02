Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.90.

CAE Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. CAE has a 12-month low of C$23.66 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

