Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$114.59 million during the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

