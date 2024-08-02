Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CNA Financial news, insider Susan Ann Stone 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

