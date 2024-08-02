Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

