Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day moving average is $180.62.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

