Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Powell Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Powell Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Trading Down 12.3 %

POWL stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

