Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Azitra, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR)

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Azitra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Azitra’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%.

Azitra Stock Down 2.1 %

Azitra Company Profile

AZTR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Azitra has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

