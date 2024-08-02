ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR) Shares Down 1.7%

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 1,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF stock. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NASDAQ:ENTR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF comprises 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

