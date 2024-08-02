Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) PT Raised to $45.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 853,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 62,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

