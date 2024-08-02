Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $267.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.65.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $285.69 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $292.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

