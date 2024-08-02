Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ERNA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

