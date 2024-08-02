Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ERNA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

