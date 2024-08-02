Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Eterna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ERNA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.91.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.
