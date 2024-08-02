Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Trading 12.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64. 56,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 199,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $29,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

