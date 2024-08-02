Evaxion Biotech A/S to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.61.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned about 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

